Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 16, 2021 : MS, PNC, BK, STT, KSU, CFG, ALLY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 73.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 41.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -315.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 16.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 17.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 12.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



State Street Corporation (STT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 19.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Kansas City Southern (KSU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KSU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KSU is 29.12 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 977.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 356.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -163.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





