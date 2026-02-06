Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 9, 2026 : APO, BDX, CNA, DT, CLF, KD, MNDY, CURB, SBH, UVV, ALX, PGY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 1.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 17.06 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 17.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 37.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is -5.58 vs. an industry ratio of 48.90.



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KD is 12.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 76.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -82.35%. Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CURB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CURB is 24.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 9.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBH is 7.99 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Universal Corporation (UVV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 18.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UVV and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UVV is 12.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 25.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1525.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGY is 7.03 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





