Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 3, 2025 : RY, DLTR, M, THO, CXM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 15.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 2.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 19.91 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 425.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. M missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 138.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 26.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 36.35 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





