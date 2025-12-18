Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 19, 2025 : PAYX, CCL, CAG, LW, WGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.83%. Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 12.92 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 37.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 19.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -118.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 17.39 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.





