Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 18, 2025 : ACN, CTAS, DRI, FDS, BIRK, KMX, FCEL, ISSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.74. This value represents a 4.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 19.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 9.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 38.93 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 2.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of -235.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.39. This value represents a 0.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FDS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 16.93 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIRK is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 60.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -37.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.97. This value represents a 53.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -1.72 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ISSC is 19.83 vs. an industry ratio of 116.30.





