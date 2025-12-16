Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 17, 2025 : GIS, JBL, TTC, ABM, VERU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 27.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 35.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 21.88 vs. an industry ratio of 35.80.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 9.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ABM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Veru Inc. (VERU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VERU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VERU is -1.14 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.





