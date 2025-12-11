Earnings

Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 12, 2025 : JOUT

December 11, 2025 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 79.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JOUT is -35.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.

