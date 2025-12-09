Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 10, 2025 : CHWY, UEC, REVG, PLAB, DAKT, VBNK, JILL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 1100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 65.32 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. UEC reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%.REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 73.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of -180.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 20.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 237.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 34.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.





