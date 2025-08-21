Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2025 : BJ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 25.02 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.





