Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 15, 2025 : ERIC, ACI, BAC, C, JNJ, PNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. ERIC reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 28.57%.Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. ACI reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.49%.Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. BAC reported earnings of $0.83 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.41%.Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. C reported earnings of $1.58 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 16.46%.Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. JNJ reported earnings of $2.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.17%.PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. PNC reported earnings of $3.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.19%.

