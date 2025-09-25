PRDO vs. UTI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Schools stocks are likely familiar with Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Perdoceo Education and Universal Technical Institute are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PRDO has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PRDO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.23, while UTI has a forward P/E of 28.88. We also note that PRDO has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UTI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.

Another notable valuation metric for PRDO is its P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UTI has a P/B of 5.43.

Based on these metrics and many more, PRDO holds a Value grade of A, while UTI has a Value grade of C.

PRDO has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than UTI, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PRDO is the superior option right now.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

