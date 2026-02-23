PRDO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.82, changing hands as low as $31.44 per share. Perdoceo Education Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRDO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $38.0249 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.