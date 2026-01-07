Markets
PRAX

Praxis Precision Prices $575 Mln Public Offering At $260/shr

January 07, 2026 — 01:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2.21 million shares of stock at $260 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 8.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 331,800 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company said that the gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $575 million before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

On Wednesday, the Praxis Precision had closed at $272.90, 4.02 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 5.35 cents lesser before ending the trade at $267.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.