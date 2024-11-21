News & Insights

Markets
RTX

Pratt & Whitney Inks LoI With W2L2 For F100 Engine Sustainment Work In Poland

November 21, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, announced Thursday the signing of a letter of intent with Wojskowe Zaklady Lotnicze Nr. 2 S.A., also known as WZL2, to explore expanded maintenance repair and overhaul capabilities for the F100 engines that power Polish Air Force's F-16 fleet.

The original F100 engines were built by Polish employees at the Pratt & Whitney Rzeszow facility between 2005 and 2008. The facility, nearly 20 years later, produces F100 static structures and critical rotating parts in support of new F100 engines and worldwide sustainment.

Should the Polish Air Force select the F-15EX to enhance its defense capabilities, the F100 engine is the F-15EX's best propulsion solution.

The Polish Air Force's existing familiarity with the F100, coupled with the Polish industry's long-standing F100 MRO capability, will provide the most cost effective and lowest risk path to sustaining the engines and maximizing fleet readiness for both the F-15EX and F-16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.