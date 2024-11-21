Pratt & Whitney Inks LoI With W2L2 For F100 Engine Sustainment Work In Poland

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, announced Thursday the signing of a letter of intent with Wojskowe Zaklady Lotnicze Nr. 2 S.A., also known as WZL2, to explore expanded maintenance repair and overhaul capabilities for the F100 engines that power Polish Air Force's F-16 fleet.

The original F100 engines were built by Polish employees at the Pratt & Whitney Rzeszow facility between 2005 and 2008. The facility, nearly 20 years later, produces F100 static structures and critical rotating parts in support of new F100 engines and worldwide sustainment.

Should the Polish Air Force select the F-15EX to enhance its defense capabilities, the F100 engine is the F-15EX's best propulsion solution.

The Polish Air Force's existing familiarity with the F100, coupled with the Polish industry's long-standing F100 MRO capability, will provide the most cost effective and lowest risk path to sustaining the engines and maximizing fleet readiness for both the F-15EX and F-16.

