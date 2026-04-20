PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$55.8 million, or C$0.24 per share. This compares with C$58.4 million, or C$0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to C$133.8 million from C$128.1 million last year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$55.8 Mln. vs. C$58.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.24 vs. C$0.25 last year. -Revenue: C$133.8 Mln vs. C$128.1 Mln last year.

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