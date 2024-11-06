Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 40,226,671 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased, including 30,000 shares bought back in the latest daily update. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

