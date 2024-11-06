Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.
Praemium Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 40,226,671 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased, including 30,000 shares bought back in the latest daily update. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
For further insights into AU:PPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.