Practical Ways to Tackle Overspending

Mykail James is not ashamed to call herself a “recovering overspender.”

The Washington, D.C.-based financial educator, who also goes by “the boujie budgeter” online, says she used to spend too much money on splurges like concert tickets and clothing.

But today, she has her spending under control thanks to a set of rules she follows.

One rule? She gives herself a limit for how much she can spend in certain categories. She can buy a concert ticket, but not if it costs more than $45, for example.

She also keeps her spending money separate from her bill-paying money. That way, she has a set amount dedicated to “fun” each month. Once it runs out, she can’t spend any more.

That technique allows her to enjoy herself without added financial stress.

“I don’t avoid concerts, but I set limits,” she says.

Setting boundaries with plenty of wiggle room for enjoyment is a key to tackling overspending without burning out, according to financial experts.

Here are five more tips:

Go category by category

James suggests taking a close look at where your money is currently going. Are there certain monthly expenses that continue to be bigger than you expected?

That information will help you figure out where to focus your efforts. Food, entertainment and subscriptions are common culprits for many people, she says.

“Think about how that spending fits into your overall lifestyle,” James adds, and what you might want to tweak.

Define your wants and needs

“Identifying where the line between needs and wants lies can be healthy in terms of deciding where to cut back,” says John Jones, certified financial planner and investment advisor representative at Heritage Financial in Newberry, Florida.

While needs are essential costs like groceries and housing, wants include discretionary purchases such as restaurant meals or entertainment.

Opting to delay or modify certain splurges can alleviate budget strain.

Perhaps you “need” a vacation, but can opt for a lower-cost hotel instead of the luxury resort, Jones says. Or maybe you need new clothes but can shop sales instead of paying full price.

“We can still satisfy those needs, but not frivolous needs,” he says.

Save before spending

Like James, Jones also recommends separating out money designated for essentials before spending on any wants.

“As soon as your paycheck hits the bank account, put a certain percentage into savings so you don’t have the urge to spend it,” Jones says.

Those savings could be for retirement, college or an emergency fund. Setting the money aside first helps you prioritize whatever savings goals you may have.

Plan splurges in advance

Jones loves buying guitars, but he tries to wait until he has the money saved up in cash. He takes a similar pay-in-advance approach to travel. To pay for his honeymoon to the Bahamas, Jones booked the cruise with a 0% interest loan, which he pays off every month in advance of the trip.

“That way we don’t have to tap into any reserves,” he says.

Trae Bodge, a shopping expert at TrueTrae.com who is based in the New York area, offers a similar tactic. If she sees something she wants online or in a store, she doesn’t buy it right away. Instead, she walks away.

“If I forget about it, I know it’s not important,” she says. If it’s on her mind days later, then she might make the purchase.

Turn saving into a social game

Start a friendly competition with friends to see who can save more, suggests Molly Ward, a CFP with Equitable Advisors based in Houston, Texas.

“You can share savings tips and check in to see how it’s going for each other,” she says.

Having those conversations with friends also helps reduce any stigma around prioritizing saving over spending, Ward adds.

It can be easier to save money if your friends are doing the same. You don’t have to keep explaining why you’re opting to stay in instead of paying for a night out.

That’s why James doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing her goals around spending less.

True friends, she says, will understand and support efforts that help you achieve your goals.

