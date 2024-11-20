News & Insights

Markets
PRAA

PRA Group Proposes Offering Of Additional $100 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2030

November 20, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA), Wednesday announced the offering of additional $100 million to the existing 8.875 percent senior notes, due 2030.

The financial services provider intends to use the proceeds to repay approximately $100 million of its outstanding borrowings under its North American revolving credit facility.

From the existing offering, the company has issued $400 million of senior notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.