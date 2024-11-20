PRA Group Proposes Offering Of Additional $100 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA), Wednesday announced the offering of additional $100 million to the existing 8.875 percent senior notes, due 2030.

The financial services provider intends to use the proceeds to repay approximately $100 million of its outstanding borrowings under its North American revolving credit facility.

From the existing offering, the company has issued $400 million of senior notes.

