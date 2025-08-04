Key Points GAAP earnings per share in Q2 2025 beat estimates, driven by a significant one-time gain from a Brazilian asset sale.

Cash collections totaled $536.3 million in Q2 2025, up 13.2%, led by strong performance in Europe and improved collection efficiency.

Portfolio purchases declined 8.7% compared to Q2 2024, signaling a more selective investment approach for 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), a global purchaser and collector of nonperforming loans, reported Q2 2025 results on August 4, 2025. The most significant news was a headline GAAP EPS of $1.08, dramatically exceeding the GAAP consensus estimate of $0.44 per share. However, $0.75 per share of this was due to a nonrecurring gain from the sale of its Brazilian servicing affiliate. Revenue (GAAP) reached $284.2 million, surpassing the analyst expectation of $279.3 million (GAAP). Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. (GAAP) was $42.4 million. The quarter reflected operational momentum, especially in collection efficiency and European expansion, but future top-line growth may be tempered by deliberately lower portfolio purchases for the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.08 $0.44 $0.54 100.0% Revenue (GAAP) $287.7 million $279.3 million $284.2 million 1.2% Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $42.4 million $21.5 million 96.9% Total Cash Collections $536.3 million $473.9 million 13.2% Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) $1.24 billion N/A N/A

PRA Group’s Core Business and Key Drivers

PRA Group specializes in buying portfolios of nonperforming loans -- debts that original lenders have been unable to collect -- at a discount from face value. These portfolios are typically sold by banks and other financial firms. Once acquired, PRA Group seeks to recover as much as it can through its own collection channels, using a mix of call centers, digital tools, and legal processes to reach debtors.

The company's profitability rests on two factors: how well it buys these portfolios, and how efficiently it turns those distressed debts into cash. PRA Group uses proprietary data and analytics to price its purchases and direct collection efforts, while navigating a complex regulatory environment in many countries. Management highlights its global presence and technology as key to competing in this specialized financial niche. Recently, it has focused on improving collection efficiency, especially through digital and offshore channels, and applying lessons from its European business to operations in the U.S.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Gains, and European Strength

The most striking result was the jump in GAAP earnings, but this was largely fueled by a one-time after-tax gain of $29.7 million from selling its stake in a Brazilian servicing company. Excluding this gain, normalized net income and earnings per share were much lower. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc, excluding the after-tax gain from the sale of the RCB equity interest, would have been about $12.7 million (GAAP), but not nearly as headline-grabbing.

Revenue (GAAP) edged out expectations, helped by strong cash collections. Total cash collections reached $536.3 million, up 13.2% from the prior year, with Europe Core collections climbing 18.5% (to $185.7 million) Americas and Australia Core cash collections were up 14.4% year-over-year (to $301.7 million). The cash efficiency ratio -- which measures collections versus total operating costs -- rose to 62.4%. Management pointed to digital adoption and legal channel investments as drivers in the U.S, especially in Europe, where conditions and competitive dynamics have stabilized.

Portfolio income, which is the yield recognized from owned debt portfolios, grew to $250.9 million, an improvement of 19.9% in portfolio income. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure of operational earnings excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, reached $1.24 billion for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2025, up 16.4% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025 (Adjusted EBITDA). However, growth in total revenue (GAAP) was muted by a $7.0 million negative change in expected future recoveries, versus a $19.1 million positive change in Q2 2024, meaning the company’s updated outlook for future collections became a modest headwind.

Portfolio purchases, a key signal of future business, fell 8.7% to $346.5 million. This reflects a deliberate move by management to be more selective, targeting $1.2 billion in new portfolio purchases for FY2025, down from last year's $1.4 billion in total portfolio purchases. Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) -- a forecast of total future collections from all owned portfolios -- hit a record $8.3 billion as of Q2 2025. This number gives investors visibility into future revenue potential.

Operating expenses increased 3.9% to $202.6 million, due chiefly to more investment in call center offshoring and legal collection capacity in the U.S. Legal collection costs are still elevated after a surge in 2024, but management anticipates more stable growth in this area as the year progresses. Net interest expense grew 12.6%, reflecting heavier reliance on borrowing to fund investments and operations. Share repurchases totaled $10 million, a modest level of capital return. The balance sheet remains well-capitalized, with $840.7 million in available credit as of June 30, 2025 to fund future activity and leverage (debt to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP) was 2.93x as of LTM March 31, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watchpoints

For the full year, management kept a cautious tone regarding new portfolio purchases, emphasizing quality and returns over growth. The target of $1.2 billion in total portfolio purchases for FY2025 is lower than the $1.4 billion acquired in FY2024. While not revising revenue or margin guidance for the year, leadership signaled ongoing discipline in capital deployment and a watchful stance given macroeconomic uncertainties affecting debtor repayment behavior and pricing on new portfolios. Investors are encouraged to monitor collection efficiency and core profit metrics for true signs of sustainable progress, as headline numbers in the quarter reflect meaningful one-time gains.

No new quantitative financial guidance was provided for the remainder of the year. Management reiterated its intent to move U.S. business practices closer to the successful European playbook, improve expense controls, and be selective with new investments. The outlook reflects both confidence from recent operational gains and prudence in an environment where consumer repayment and portfolio pricing are sensitive to economic shifts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.