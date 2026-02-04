PRA Group (PRAA) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for PRA Group (NasdaqGS:PRAA) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of $23.12 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.18% from the latest reported closing price of $11.99 / share.

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in PRA Group. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAA is 0.07%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 43,652K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAA is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,565K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 2,616K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 22.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,101K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 4.53% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,954K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 45.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 29.48% over the last quarter.

