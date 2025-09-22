Markets
PRAA

PRA Group To Offer EUR 300 Mln Of Senior Notes

September 22, 2025 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA), a company focused on acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, said on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PRA Group Europe Holding II S.à r.l. Luxembourg, a private limited liability company, will offer EUR 300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032.

PRA Group intends to use the net proceeds from this private offering to repay debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.