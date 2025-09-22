PRA Group To Offer EUR 300 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA), a company focused on acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, said on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PRA Group Europe Holding II S.à r.l. Luxembourg, a private limited liability company, will offer EUR 300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032.

PRA Group intends to use the net proceeds from this private offering to repay debt.

