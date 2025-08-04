PRA Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.37 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $21.51 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $287.68 million from $284.22 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.37 Mln. vs. $21.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $287.68 Mln vs. $284.22 Mln last year.

