PRA Group Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $56.52 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $18.45 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $333.39 million from $293.23 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

