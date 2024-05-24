News & Insights

PR Technology Welcomes EV Tech Expert to Board

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

PR Technology Inc (TSE:PRTI) has released an update.

PR Technology Inc has announced the appointment of Mr. Hyun Chul Oh, a distinguished figure in the technology and electric vehicle charging sectors, to its board of directors. Bringing extensive experience from leadership roles in Korean tech firms, Mr. Oh is expected to guide PR Technology Inc through potential ventures in Canada and Korea, leveraging his strategic insights in broadband and EV charging. This move aligns with the company’s focus on wireless power transmission technology and development of innovative charging solutions.

