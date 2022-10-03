PR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.50, changing hands as high as $7.54 per share. Permian Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.08 per share, with $9.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.