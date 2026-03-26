PPL vs. Ameren: Which Electricity Utility Stock Has Better Prospects?

The Zacks Utility -Electric Power industry offers an attractive long-term investment case, supported by its capital-intensive, domestically oriented and highly regulated business model. These features ensure strong revenue visibility, stable earnings and a supportive environment for ongoing infrastructure expansion. Utilities are continuously upgrading power grids, strengthening system reliability and making substantial investments in rate-based growth projects. As regulators typically allow these investments to be recovered through customer rates, the sector benefits from stable and predictable cash flows.



The utility industry is accelerating its shift to cleaner energy as demand for reliable, 24/7 clean power grows from AI data centers, industrial reshoring and rising EV and electric heating use. Companies are retiring fossil-fuel plants, expanding renewables and adopting low-emission technologies while maintaining grid reliability. Strong capital-return programs make utilities attractive to income investors, positioning them to deliver sustainable, long-term value in a decarbonizing energy landscape.



Amid such a backdrop, let us focus on PPL Corporation PPL and Ameren Corporation AEE, which have prominent regulated electric utilities operating in the Midwest and Eastern regions.



Ameren Corporation is a regulated electric and natural gas utility serving Missouri and Illinois, offering stable cash flows and a dependable dividend track record. Supported by a favorable regulatory framework and a clear long-term capital plan, the company is focused on modernizing its grid and advancing the clean energy transition. With a disciplined financial strategy, solid credit profile and a well-defined capital investment roadmap, Ameren Corporation presents an attractive choice for investors seeking both stability and sustainable growth.



PPL Corporation is a fully regulated utility committed to modernizing its infrastructure and growing the clean energy portfolio, delivering stable cash flows and dependable dividends. Its regulated operations ensure predictable revenue streams, enhancing financial stability and supporting consistent shareholder returns. With a strong balance sheet and supportive regulatory environment, PPL Corporation continues to invest in grid upgrades, renewable energy and decarbonization initiatives, positioning it for steady earnings growth and long-term value creation.



PPL Corporation and Ameren Corporation are both reliable performers in the utility sector. Analyzing their key fundamentals in detail can shed light on how they compare and which may offer the stronger investment potential.

PPL & AEE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.34%.



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The same for AEE’s earnings per share for 2026 has declined 0.75% and for 2027 has moved up 0.35% in the past 60 days. Long-term earnings growth per share is pegged at 9.27%.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



PPL’s current ROE is 9.29% compared with AEE’s 10.69%. The industry’s current ROE is 10.9%.



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Valuation

PPL Corporation currently appears to be a tad cheaper compared with Ameren Corporation on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



AEE is currently trading at 19.81X, while PPL is trading at 18.65X compared with the industry’s 16.11X. Both companies are trading at a premium compared with the industry.



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PPL & AEE’s Capital Return Program

Dividends are regular payments made by companies to shareholders, providing a direct return on investment. They often reflect strong financial health, characterized by stable earnings and robust cash flow. Utilities, in particular, are recognized for their reliable and consistent dividend payouts.



Currently, the dividend yield for PPL Corporation is 3.08%, while the same for Ameren Corporation is 2.79%. Both companies have raised dividends five times in the past five years. The dividend yield of both companies is presently better than the industry’s 2.75%.

Debt to Capital

The Zacks Utilities sector is a capital-intensive one and huge investments are required at regular intervals to upgrade, maintain and expand operations. The usage of new evolving technology also requires investments. So, the utilities borrow from the market and add it to their internal cash generation to fund long-term investments. The current interest rate in the range of 3.5-3.75% is acting in favor of these capital-intensive companies.



PPL’s debt-to-capital currently stands at 56.53% compared with AEE’s 58.65%. Both companies are utilizing lower debts than their peers, as the industry’s debt to capital currently stands at 61.05%.

Long-Term Expenditure Plans

Capital investment is crucial for the utility sector, supporting infrastructure upgrades, dependable operations and long-term growth. To meet rising demand, increase renewable energy integration and comply with evolving regulatory requirements, utilities must continually invest in generation assets as well as their transmission and distribution networks.



PPL Corporation plans to invest nearly $23 billion in the 2026-2029 period to strengthen its infrastructure and add more clean electricity generation assets. Ameren Corporation plans to invest $31.8 billion in the 2026-2030 period to strengthen its electric transmission, distribution and generation infrastructure.

Price Performance

In the past six months, AEE’s shares have gained 7% compared with PPL’s rise of 2.8%.



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Summing Up

PPL and AEE are consistently investing in their infrastructure to enhance reliability and support the needs of their growing customer base.



From the analysis above, Ameren Corporation appears to hold a slight advantage over PPL Corporation, even with its premium valuation. AEE’s positive earnings estimate movement in 2027, higher ROE, larger capital expenditure program and stronger share price performance make it a more appealing investment at this time.



Ameren Corporation and PPL Corporation currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.