PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, PPL (PPL) was down 1.16% at $36.48. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Shares of the energy and utility holding company have depreciated by 0.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 1.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.17 billion, indicating a 5.14% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $8.67 billion, indicating changes of +7.1% and +2.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. Right now, PPL possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.33.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.