PPL (PPL) Stock Moves 0.66%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $28.83, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 7.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 9.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -7.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.82, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They're aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

