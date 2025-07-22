PPL (PPL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

PPL (PPL) ended the recent trading session at $36.81, demonstrating a +1.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of PPL will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.38, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, up 5.87% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $8.91 billion, indicating changes of +7.69% and +5.32%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.52.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PPL Corporation (PPL)

