PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $26.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Shares of the energy and utility holding company witnessed a loss of 5.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 6.62% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.08 billion, indicating a 9.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.17 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.57 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

