Is PPL Emerging as a Key Beneficiary of the AI and Data Center Boom?

PPL Corporation PPL is benefiting from a rise in clean electricity demand from the expansion of AI-based data centers across its Pennsylvania and Kentucky service territories. AI-driven data centers require substantially higher power consumption than conventional facilities because of their computing demands, advanced chips and greater cooling needs for AI workloads and training processes. According to an Arizton Advisory & Intelligence report, the U.S. data center market size is expected to reach $308.83 billion by 2030.



PPL’s Pennsylvania segment registered nearly 28.3 gigawatts (GW) of potential data center demand, up from 25.2 GW, with nearly 10 GW under signed electricity service agreements (ESAs) and 5

GW already under construction.



In the Kentucky segment, the economic development pipeline now indicates potential load growth of 12.9 GW through 2032, up from the earlier estimate of 8.5 GW. The company received interest from 13 new data center projects, representing nearly 12 GW of active electricity demand.



PPL is undertaking substantial capital investments to upgrade its infrastructure and connect these data centers to the grid. It expects a regulated capital investment plan of $23 billion during 2026-2029. The company’s focus on generation, transmission and distribution projects, along with these investments, has helped improve service reliability and reduce customer outages.



Through these initiatives, PPL is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the anticipated boom in the data center market. These efforts support new revenue streams and strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

Data Center Boom: A Growing Opportunity for Utilities

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud computing is driving unprecedented data center electricity demand. This supports overall financial performance and creates a long-term growth opportunity for utilities. Other utilities that stand to benefit from the growing demand from data centers are as follows:



American Electric AEP recognizes commercial load, driven particularly by energy-intensive sectors like AI-driven data centers. The company projects 63 GW of incremental contracted load by 2030, up from 56 GW previously, with hyperscale data centers contributing nearly 90% of demand.



Dominion Energy, Inc. D is experiencing commercial load growth, driven by the demand from data centers. The company’s contracted data center capacity in Virginia rose to about 51 GW, increasing nearly 2.5 GW since December 2025.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.21%, respectively.



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PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 17.55X compared with the industry average of 15.68X.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past months, the company’s shares have plunged 6% compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can See the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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