PPL Corporation Reports Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $134 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.49 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

