PPL Corporation Q4 Profit Rises

February 20, 2026 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $266 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $2.274 billion from $2.211 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $266 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.274 Bln vs. $2.211 Bln last year.

