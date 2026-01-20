Markets
PPL

PPL Corp Issues Statement To Support New Power Generation

January 20, 2026 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL), Tuesday announced a statement in response to President Trump and a bipartisan group of governors call on PJM Interconnection for new power auction.

The announcement states the importance of new, dispatchable generation, underscoring the company's decision to be part of the solution.

The company said that it has created a joint venture with Blackstone Infrastructure to build, own and operate new generation to serve data centers to mitigate rising electricity prices.

Also, the company has supported legislation that's been proposed in Pennsylvania to facilitate construction of new, dispatchable generation in the Commonwealth.

Moving ahead, PPL intends to engage with a wide range of stakeholders to address energy challenges and ensure a safe, reliable and affordable energy future.

In the pre-market hours, PPL is trading at $36.64, down 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

