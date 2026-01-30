PPI Higher, Warsh in as Fed Chair, Q4 Earnings Continue

Friday, January 30th, 2026



In a week of stock market newsworthiness, the hits keep coming this Friday morning. President Trump’s new Fed Chair has been announced: former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. We also see a key wholesale inflation report hitting the tape for December, along with Big Oil companies reporting Q4 earnings results.



Ahead of the opening bell, the Dow is -250 points, the S&P 500 is -35, the Nasdaq -180 and the small-cap Russell 2000 -30. This is a rather inauspicious start to the trading day, but we’re thus far flat for the trading week, and up from +1% (S&P) to +5.4% (Russell) from the start of January.



Producer Price Index (PPI) Jumps in December

We’re finally starting to catch up on inflation reports following the disruptive federal government shutdown in late 2025. The slightly delayed December report from the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in decidedly warmer on a month over month basis +0.5% on headline, more than double the unchanged +0.2% from the prior month. Year over year PPI came in at +3.0%, in-line with the prior month and the highest level since July of last year.



Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core PPI month over month soared to +0.7% from a downwardly revised 0.0% in November, more than double the projected +0.3% for last month. Core PPI year over year ramped up 20 basis points (bps) month over month to +3.3%, again the highest print since July. Ex-food, energy and trade — a metric with more importance in our current tariff environment — reached +0.4% for the month and +3.4% for the year. Clearly these numbers are drifting farther away from the Fed’s optimal inflation level of +2%.



Kevin Warsh Named New Fed Chair

Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh has been named the successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose second four-year term ends in May. This should come as no surprise to readers of “Ahead of Wall Street,” as it appeared Warsh had the inside track for the job more than six weeks ago.



This is lifted from the December 17, 2025 “Ahead of Wall Street” report:

“[T]oday former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh looks to be getting an inside track [on the Fed Chair job]. Warsh was on the FOMC board from the start of Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s first term in February of 2006 until March of 2011. During that time, he was often the sole dissenter on Fed policy. The Stanford-educated Warsh was also an activist in the wake of the financial collapse in 2009, unsuccessfully attempting to bring about mergers between some of Wall Street’s biggest investment banks. In short, his brief tenure on the Fed was filled with eventful moments.



“This might be enough for President Trump to prefer he take the helm as Fed Chair. Another reason — and this one differs from Chair candidate Fed Governor Chris Waller’s public opining about inflation concerns — is that Warsh is a strong proponent of the Fed getting out of the way. He has expressed opposition to the manicuring of the economy throughout the course of the eight Fed meetings per year.”



Q4 Earnings Roundup This Morning: XOM, CVX, VZ & More

International Integrated Oil & Gas giants ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX both beat earnings expectations for Q4 this morning, but both the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated Exxon and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)-rated Chevron are both trading down on the news.



For more on XOM’s earnings, click here.

For more on CVX’s earnings, click here.



Elsewhere, Verizon VZ and Colgate-Palmolive CL also outperformed Q4 expectations on their bottom lines this morning, and both stocks are up following the releases. American Express AXP saw its seven-quarter string of earnings beats come to an end this morning, and shares are trading down in today’s pre-market. All three stocks have a Zacks Rank #4.



For more on VZ’s earnings, click here.

For more on CL’s earnings, click here.

For more on AXP’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.