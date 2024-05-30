PPHC Chairman Transfers Stock to Spouse

Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (GB:PPHC) has released an update.

Simon Lee, the Non-Executive Chairman of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc., has transferred his entire stock holding of 204,824 shares to his wife, a move that maintains his beneficial interest through associated parties at approximately 0.2% of the company’s issued capital. This significant personal transaction took place outside of trading venues on April 16, 2024. PPHC, known for its comprehensive range of services in government relations and public affairs, caters to clients across major U.S. economic sectors and emphasizes growth through both organic and acquisition strategies.

