PPG's Glidden Grabs Limelight as Walmart's Main Paint Brand

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has announced that Walmart will now feature Glidden paint by PPG as its primary paint brand. This multiyear deal greatly extends the company’s existing association with Walmart, allowing customers access to a well-established, high-quality and user-friendly do-it-yourself (DIY) paint and stain range.



The Glidden products made available at Walmart are designed to have low odor and low VOC emissions. Additionally, several items within the range have been awarded GREENGUARD Gold certification, which shows PPG’s commitment to promoting cleaner and safer air quality.



The company stated that the new product range will provide customers with more choices and flexibility, resulting in an exceptional shopping experience for those who seek paint and woodcare products at Walmart.



Walmart customers across more than 3,800 stores in the United States can now explore an expanded selection of Glidden GRAB-N-GO ready-to-use paint options, starting this month. These products come in 25 popular colors that are pre-mixed and readily available. For those who desire greater customization, a carefully curated palette of 132 in-demand colors from Glidden paint can also be tinted according to the shopper's preference, using the Glidden product of their choice. This allows customers to get the precise amount of the most exclusive colors for both interior and exterior paint in both pre-mixed and customizable options.



Glidden provides a wide selection of products offered across different price ranges, which includes Glidden One Coat, Glidden High Endurance Plus, Glidden Spread, Glidden Fundamentals, and Glidden Quick Cover.



Shares of PPG have gained 3.6% against a 5.6% fall recorded by its industry.



The company recently announced adjusted EPS guidance in the band of $1.52-$1.58 for the first quarter. It also witnessed an increased pace of recovery in its operating margin during the first quarter, which is attributed to higher sales volumes and improved selling prices. The company's sales volume exceeded its guidance, with significant contributions from its aerospace and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings businesses. PPG Industries also reported higher earnings in most of its business portfolio, including Europe, than the previous year.



The company reported a higher-than-anticipated demand in PPG Comex and U.S. architectural coatings, which was attributed to a recent customer win that contributed to its quarterly performance. Additionally, sales volumes in China surpassed initial projections due to fewer disruptions caused by the pandemic.





Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



