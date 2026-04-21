PPG Unveils Integrated End-to-End Coatings Offering for Data Centers

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has introduced a comprehensive end-to-end protective coatings solution for data centers that combines advanced coating technologies with integrated application services. The offering is designed to support critical infrastructure such as structural steel, flooring and cooling systems, ensuring durability and long-term performance in demanding environments.

PPG’s teams will showcase, at the Data Center World, its full portfolio, including pretreatment, electrocoat, liquid and powder coatings that comply with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Underwriters Laboratories standards. The company will also highlight its coatings application services along with custom paint line design and installation capabilities, offering customers a fully integrated execution model.

PPG is uniquely positioned as the only company in the industry that combines end-to-end protective coating solutions with in-house application expertise, enabling faster construction timelines and improved long-term efficiency and sustainability for data center operators.

The company’s precision-engineered solutions are backed by a global supply network and deep technical expertise, delivering key performance features essential for data center environments. These include electromagnetic interference shielding, antistatic and fire-resistant properties, passive fire protection and dissipative and conductive coating systems.

The portfolio also offers robust corrosion protection, heat-reflective performance to reduce cooling demand and strong insulative, dielectric and thermal resistance characteristics. Enhanced durability helps lower maintenance costs and supports continuous operations.

Shares of PPG are up 12.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth.

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PPG Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM, Balchem Corporation BCPC and H. B. Fuller Company FUL. FEAM, BCPC and FUL carry a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FEAM’s current-year loss is $1.98 per share, implying a 68.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of FEAM are down 65.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUL’s current-year earnings is pegged at 4.77 per share, indicating a 12.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 3.5%.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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