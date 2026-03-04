PPG Teams Up With IPG and Whirlpool to Advance Laser Curing

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has partnered with IPG Photonics and Whirlpool Corporation to expedite the commercialization of laser curing systems for powder coatings. The collaboration with a leader in fiber laser technology and a top home appliance brand is aimed at reducing curing costs and emissions while boosting speed.

The laser curing uses infrared light to trigger crosslinking. This chemical reaction converts powder into a durable protective finish. The technology works with standard powder chemistries, as well as those optimized for laser curing. In comparison to conventional thermal curing, it cures in a fraction of the time that was required. By significantly fastening the process, energy is saved as lower heat input and higher throughput is expected.

PPG installed a state-of-the-art pilot finishing line that features IPG’s PhotoniCURE laser curing system at its powder manufacturing and technical facility in Strongsville, OH, and a laboratory system for research feasibility studies at the PPG Coatings Innovation Center near Pittsburgh. IPG’s PhotoniCURE is expected to face growing demand as it starts to gain a stronghold in the coatings industry, as its joint value proposition with PPG is proven in volume manufacturing, aided by intensifying trends towards sustainable manufacturing practices. The company has begun pilot trials with Whirlpool to test various powder formulations on appliance components, with customer availability expected soon.

Sustainability remains the core idea behind this collaboration. PPG’s commitment to the cause is reflected through investments in radiation-curable technologies and powder coatings formulated with recycled PET, free of PFAS, and designed to cure with lower heat and produce minimal waste.

PPG stock has gained 3.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While ALB and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 1,096.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 57.8%. ALB’s shares have soared 121.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.45 per share, indicating a 4.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 185.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 4% over the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.