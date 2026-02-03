PPG STEELGUARD 652 Fire Protection Launched in North America

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has launched PPG STEELGUARD 652, a high-performance, water-based intumescent coating designed for interior general-purpose structural steelwork in North America. The product is a part of PPG’s fire protection portfolio that combines durable protection and aesthetic appeal.

PPG Steelguard 652 features cellulosic passive fire protection coating that delivers up to two hours of protection and is UL 263 certified, providing architects, engineers and building owners the requisite confidence in its performance and regarding compliance with industry standards. Its low volatile organic compound (VOC) waterborne formulation supports more sustainable construction practices while enabling easy on-site application with airless spray equipment for smooth and consistent coverage.

PPG Steelguard 652 is engineered for long-term performance, offering up to 20 years of protection and stands out for its low certified thickness, high bond strength and strong impact resistance. The company is committed to innovating fire protection methods and expanding its range of solutions for North American projects.

PPG expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.70 to $8.10 for full-year 2026, highlighting ongoing soft global industrial production, mixed demand across the various regions of operation and prevailing global economic conditions and foreign exchange rates. Organic sales are forecast to be in the range of flat to low single-digit percentage growth for the full year and EPS to be weighted toward the second half of 2026.

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

