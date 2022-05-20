PPG Provides Retroreflective Powder Coating to Lyft E-Bikes

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG announced that it would provide the world’s first commercial retroreflective powder coating to Lyft’s e-bikes. Lyft will use it on e-bikes in the company’s Divvy bike-share program, which is aimed to increase cyclist visibility. The partnership reflects the launch of retroreflective e-bikes in the United States.

PPG Envirocron Lum coating is a proprietary and patent-pending breakthrough technology, designed to reflect maximum light back to its source. While liquid-based retroreflective coatings are frequently used to boost the visibility of pavement markings and street signs, PPG Envirocron LUM coating is the first-ever retroreflective powder coating.

The pilot program of Lyft for its high-visibility e-bikes launched in the Bay Area in California in June 2021 and extended to Chicago, IL, in December. It debuted in New York City earlier this year.

PPG stated that it has been at the forefront of retroreflective powder coating technology for several years as part of its commitment to innovation and sustainability. It is proud to partner with Lyft in its efforts to produce high-visibility e-bikes as part of its shared commitment to enhance on-road safety, the company noted.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it sees overall underlying demand for its products to remain strong, including sustained recovery in certain end-use markets. It also expects further volume growth in automotive refinish and aerospace coatings businesses in the coming quarters.

PPG Industries projects earnings per share (EPS) of between $1.44 and $1.74 for second-quarter 2022. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.60-$1.90, excluding amortization expenses of 14 cents and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring of 2 cents.

The company expects aggregate net sales volumes to be down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter.

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

