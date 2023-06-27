PPG Offers New Color Options for Glidden Max Flex Spray Paint

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently unveiled six new trendy colors and a product label for its GLIDDEN MAX FLEX spray paint and primer by PPG label. With a lacquer-based solution that delivers a no-drip-perfect finish with a five-minute dry time, this award-winning product has revolutionized the spray paint game.



Glidden Max Flex paint ensures surface coverage with fewer passes than a conventional spray pattern. The elimination of drips and streaks also gives it a competitive edge.



According to a Glidden customer poll, blue and green are the most modern and trendy spray paint colors. Brown, green and beige were considered the most earthy and natural. According to the poll, black and blue are frequently chosen on outdoor furniture. These findings have been considered while selecting the six new color offerings by PPG.



Shares of PPG have gained 16.4% over the past year compared with a 6.9% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its first-quarter call, stated that it expects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The guidance excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.



Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, PPG expects sales volumes in second-quarter 2023 to be flat with the potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM and Linde plc LIN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for KOP is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. The stock has gained around 36.4% in a year.



Silvercorp Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for Silvercorp is currently pegged at 27 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28.6%. The stock has gained roughly 3.7% in the past year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9% on average. The stock has gained roughly 25.2% in the past year.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.