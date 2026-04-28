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PPG Names Jamie Beggs CFO

April 28, 2026 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), a manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, on Tuesday said it has appointed Jamie A. Beggs as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 6.

Beggs succeeds Vincent J. Morales, who will retire on the same date after a 41-year career with the company.

Beggs brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across public and private organizations, most recently serving as CFO of Avient Corporation since 2020. She is also a board member at International Paper.

PPG shares closed at $110.30 on Monday, up 0.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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