PPG Launches New Powder Coatings With Recycled Plastic Content

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the launch of its new powder coatings, PPG EnviroLuxe Plus, which include up to 18% post-industrial recycled plastic (rPET). The product has combined the benefits of rPET in a formulation that is made without PFAS. The solution, being versatile, is expected to meet diverse application needs.

PPG EnviroLuxe Plus powder coatings can achieve up to a 30% reduction in carbon footprint compared with traditional durable powder as a result of polytetrafluoroethylene fluoropolymer elimination and the use of rPET. The transfer efficiency, durability and aesthetic appeal of products demonstrate that protective performance has not been sacrificed. The product also comes with other sustainability benefits, which minimize waste and low volatile organic compound emissions.

The PPG EnviroLuxe Plus is part of the PPG EnviroLuxe powder coating family that has been particularly designed to combine performance and aesthetics with sustainability benefits to support consumers’ sustainability goals. PPG EnviroLuxe rPET and PPG EnviroLuxe PFAS NIA are also part of this suite of coatings. Available in different colors, these coatings can be used in a variety of end-use applications, including metal office furniture, outdoor fencing, and shelving and racking systems.

PPG stock has lost 12.9% over the past year against the industry’s 0.6% rise.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This range is backed by the momentum of share gains and self-help efforts, as well as factors in current global economic activity, foreign exchange rates and mixed demand across PPG's many regions and businesses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

