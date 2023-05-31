PPG Invests $44M in Five Powder Coating Manufacturing Plants

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently announced a $44 million investment in five powder coating manufacturing plants across the United States and Latin America. The projects are part of PPG's strategic efforts to broaden its powder coatings capabilities and enhance worldwide production in order to meet increasing customer demand for sustainable options.



The investment, totaling $30 million for U.S. plants and $14 million for Latin American facilities, is expected to increase the overall capacity, add production capabilities for bonded metallic powders, improve processing times with automated packaging and boost capabilities to produce small, medium and large batches. Enhancements and expansions are either fully completed or are in process at powder production plants in Brazil, IN, Gainesville, TX, Greensboro, NC, San Juan del Rio, Mexico, and Sumare, Brazil. PPG anticipates completing these projects by the fourth quarter of 2023.



PPG continues to expand its powder coatings business to fulfill worldwide customers’ demand and enhance their experience. These targeted expansions will improve access to both new and old items.



The stock has gained 6.2% over the past year against 5.3% decline of its industry.



PPG projects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The prediction excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.



Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, the company expects sales volumes in second-quarter 2023 to be flat with the potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.

