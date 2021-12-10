PPG Introduces Spectracron Splash Liquid Coating System

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently introduced PPG Spectracron Splash, a first-of-its-kind two-coat urethane system for composite bathtubs and sinks. The liquid coating offers kitchen and bath manufacturers a high-performance protective finish in colors and gloss ranges that have not yet been brought to the market.



The system is currently available globally in eight standard colors with tailored options, which deviates from the white or off-white industry-standard colors that are largely prevalent.



It is a two-coat process with a wide range of gloss levels spanning from matte to high-luster finishes. Spectracron Splash meets OEM performance specifications for abrasions, wear and durability. It also has noteworthy features like high durability and aesthetics, resistance to stains, water and chemicals. It can withstand intensive scrubbing, which outlives competitors’ finishes.



PPG considers it a breakthrough product for the kitchen and bath market, catering to the latest consumer trends.



PPG’s shares have gained 14.5% over the past year compared to the industry’s 16% rise. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 18%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG, on its third-quarter call, said that it expects ongoing supply chain disruptions to continue throughout the fourth quarter, with potential additional impacts from the recent industrial production curtailments in China. It forecasts these disruptions to ease modestly in overall quantity and magnitude as the quarter progresses.



It will continue to prioritize further selling price increases and expects price realization to fully offset raw material cost inflation in early 2022.



Moreover, the recovery in the automotive original equipment manufacturer, aerospace and automotive refinish coatings businesses will be a key catalyst in 2022. It will continue to aggressively manage all aspects of its cost structure, the company noted.



PPG also expects net sales volumes to be down 8-10% year over year in the fourth quarter. The company also sees adjusted earnings for the full year to be $6.67-$6.73 per share.

