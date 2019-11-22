PPG Industries' Teslin Gets BS 5609 Section 3 Certification

PPG Industries Inc. PPG announced that its Teslin label stock used in conjunction with five OKI Data printing systems received Section 3 certification of British Maritime Standard 5609 (BS 5609).

The certification suggests that Teslin labels printed with OKI Data systems will remain legible and intact when it is used on chemical drums and other packaging for hazardous materials shipped by sea. The certification is expected to enable customers to meet important label compliance requirements.

The OKI Data’s Pro1050 printing system is the first LED-based technology, which PPG Industries certified for BS 5609. It expects the Teslin label stock to be an important alternative for durable labels as the popularity of LED technology increases due to its cost effectiveness and high quality.

With the certification, the company will collaborate with OKI Data to develop and grow the Japan chemical drum labeling market.

Teslin label stock is compatible with print technologies, ranging from flexographic and offset to digital inkjet, laser and heat transfer. Moreover, it lessens static discharge potential when liners are removed from label stock. Further, its static-dissipative nature reduces static buildup at the time of digital printing.

Teslin is part of the company's Industrial Coatings segment. The segment’s sales were $1.5 billion in the third quarter, down nearly 1% from the prior-year quarter. Increased selling prices of 2% and acquisition-related sales of around $80 million were offset by a decline in sales volume of 6%. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translation lowered sales by nearly 2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries’ shares have gained 17.7% over a year against a 23.9% decline recorded by its industry.

The company anticipates global economic growth to remain soft in the fourth quarter and impact several end-use markets.

For 2019, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17-$6.27. The projection includes year-over-year growth in constant currencies of 15% at the mid-point. Moreover, the guidance represents adjusted EPS growth at the low-to-mid end of earlier announced 7-10%, excluding impacts of currency translation.

The company anticipates sales growth in a low-single-digit range for the year, which excludes impacts of currency translation.

