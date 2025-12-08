PPG Industries Set to Launch VISUALIZID Software in U.S. and Canada

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG announced that it will make its advanced PPG VisualizID software available for the PPG Delfleet Evolution commercial vehicle coatings system in the United States and Canada. This move would mark a step forward in digital color-matching technology for commercial vehicle repairs.

The integration will provide PPG’s customers with an intuitive, digital solution to simplify and accelerate the color identification and selection process. Given the reliability and range of color options, the PPG Delfleet Evolution coating system is designed to meet the tough standards of commercial vehicle makers and heavy-duty repair shops, delivering durable, high-quality results for both single-stage and basecoat/clearcoat finishes.

This launch follows the successful accessibility to VisualizID across other PPG coating systems and reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding digital innovation within its Automotive Refinish business. The new technology eradicates the need for physical color tools. The VisualizID software will enable users to view, compare and select colors accurately. It will speed up the process, enhancing productivity and color-matching confidence.

PPG’s shares have lost 18.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.6% decline.



PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

