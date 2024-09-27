PPG Industries' SEM Products Unveils Performance Abrasives Line

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently announced that its SEM Products business has launched a full line of performance abrasives aimed at simplifying complex automobile collision repairs while emphasizing technicians' demands.



SEM Performance Abrasives are specifically tailored for each stage of the repair procedure. The product line includes precision grain technology, which is intended to provide rapid cutting, longevity and consistency across a wide range of repairs and substrates.



SEM abrasives offer high durability, great edgewear and an even cutting surface, allowing professionals to accomplish remarkable feather-edging results. Another benefit is the multi-hole design, which enables dustless sanding. This increases the product's longevity while also creating a cleaner work environment, which reduces the need for regular cleanups and improves overall efficiency.



PPG's novel line of SEM Performance Abrasives was created with technicians in mind, giving them the products they need to attain great results while streamlining their repair process.



Shares of PPG have gained 3% over the past year compared with a 4.5% decline of its industry.



PPG expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the band of $8.15 to $8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

