PPG Industries (PPG) Launches Envirocron LUM Powder Coating

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the launch of PPG Envirocron LUM coating. It is the industry’s first commercial retroreflective powder coating. The patent-pending coating is designed to improve visibility at night and during low-light conditions.

Till now, retroreflective items such as pavement markings, road signs and safety vests were possible with liquid paints, tapes and fabrics. PPG’s advancement unites the safety-enhancing properties of retroreflection with the benefits of a powder coating.

The newest launch has an excellent chip and abrasion resistance and one-coat corrosion protection. The coating is cost-effective due to its high transfer efficiency and reclaimability. It is expected to play a key role in PPG’s efforts to advance the sustainability of its customers and achieve 40% of sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2025.

PPG stated that it has been at the forefront of retroreflective powder coating technology for several years. The company’s talented R&D team and commitment to innovation made it possible to bring PPG Envirocron LUM coating to life and achieve a significant advancement in powder technology.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it sees overall underlying demand for its products to remain strong, including sustained recovery in certain end-use markets. It expects further volume growth in automotive refinish and aerospace coatings businesses in the coming quarters.

PPG Industries projects earnings per share (EPS) between $1.44 and $1.74 for second-quarter 2022. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.60-$1.90, excluding amortization expenses of 14 cents and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring of 2 cents.

The company expects aggregate net sales volumes to be down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter.

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

